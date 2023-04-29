The Weekly Authority: 🖐️ Pixel Fold hands-on video

⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 242nd edition here with a hands-on Pixel Fold video, a peek at Pixel 7a colorways, a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5, The Witcher Season 3 trailer, PS Plus Essential games for May (hope you like racing), and much more…

Weekly Wonder

This week the first satellite call using a normal phone was made, making history. The call was made from Texas to Japan by AT&T and AST SpaceMobile, by a Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Though satellite phones aren’t new, they are massively bulky, and cramming all the tech they contain into a normal phone hasn’t been possible yet.

But the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 already supports satellite communication, you might be thinking. That’s true, but Samsung hasn’t done anything with it yet, and the system works like Garmin’s InReach products, using the Iridium Satellite network. It can’t be used for phone calls, only text messages.

Making history This first satellite call was made, as we already mentioned, from a Galaxy S22 Ultra in Texas to a Bluewalker 3 satellite, before coming back down to another smartphone in Japan. With AT&T as the middleman, the phones didn’t need to be modified in any way for the call to work.

This test proved that connecting anyone, anywhere in the world — even in areas without cellular tower infrastructure — is possible, even without changes to current smartphones.

It’s great news for developing nations or anyone living in a rural area, and could change cellular connectivity for remote locations in the future.

Tech Calendar May 5: Hogwarts Legacy lands on PS4 and Xbox

Hogwarts Legacy lands on PS4 and Xbox May 9: HUAWEI Mate X3 and P60 series Europe launch

HUAWEI Mate X3 and P60 series Europe launch May 10: Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023 May 11: Sony Xperia 1 V launch

Sony Xperia 1 V launch May 11 @ 10 AM ET: ASUS ROG Ally release date

ASUS ROG Ally release date June 1 (TBC): Motorola’s two Razr foldables launch?

Motorola’s two Razr foldables launch? June 5: Apple WWDC (Reality One or Reality Pro mixed-reality headset?)

Apple WWDC (Reality One or Reality Pro mixed-reality headset?) June 8: Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest June 11: Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox Games Showcase June 12: Ubisoft event

