All Amazon Halo devices will stop working later this year, refunds to come

On August 27, 2020, Amazon introduced the world to its health and wellness brand, Halo. Now Amazon is shutting down the division completely almost three years later.

Amazon announced in a blog post that it is putting an end to its Halo division. The company will no longer support Halo devices effective July 31, 2023. Amazon has also revealed that it is laying off some of the Halo staff.

“More recently, Halo has faced significant headwinds, including an increasingly crowded segment and an uncertain economic environment,” Melissa Cha, Amazon’s VP of smart home and health, said in a statement to The Verge . “Although our customers love many aspects of Halo, we must prioritize resources and maximize benefits to customers and the long-term health of the business.”

The company states that Halo devices and the Amazon Halo app will stop working on August 1, 2023. Only a couple of weeks before the brand’s third anniversary. Additionally, Amazon makes it known that it plans to delete all Halo health data after the deadline as well.

If you want to save your information, the online retailer mentions you can do this from the Settings page in the app. You can also save scan images to your phone’s photo gallery. To do this, you just have to tap on the camera icon and select “Save images to phone.”

For customers who bought a Halo device or accessory in the last 12 months, you’ll at least get a little something back for your trouble. These users will receive full refunds. The company also mentions how it’s handling unused prepaid Halo subscription fees.

In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees will be refunded to your original payment method. If you have a paid subscription, as of today you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. You do not need to take any additional steps.

Now that Amazon is shutting down your Halo device, what are you going to do with it? In the blog, the company suggests recycling it using the Amazon Recycling Program.