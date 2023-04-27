Sony could have really set a better launch date for the Xperia 1 V

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony has officially confirmed an Xperia product announcement for May 11, 2023, one day after Google’s Pixel announcements.

The teaser video highlights that the “next ONE is coming.”

This is expected to be the launch of the Sony Xperia 1 V flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Sony’s top flagship may not be selling a lot of units, but it remains commendable how committed Sony is to its vision of a flagship. After releasing the Sony Xperia 1 IV (read as “Sony Xperia one mark four”), the company is now gearing up to launch the successor, the Xperia 1 V.

Sony has begun teasing the upcoming launch of its flagship. The company has officially announced that the “next ONE” is coming, with a new Xperia product announcement scheduled for May 11, 2023. The event will be streamed on Sony’s official YouTube channel at midnight ET.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

While the teaser video does not explicitly specify that the product launching on the day is the Xperia 1 V, it’s a fair presumption to have. There are no other Xperia “one” products other than the flagship, and it’s also fair to presume that Sony will continue with its branding convention with the 2023 release.

Renders and preliminary information have already leaked about the Xperia 1 V. As per leaked renders, the phone will continue to follow the distinct tall and boxy design language of its predecessor. That’s good news, as the phone is expected to be one of the few flagships to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD storage. Of course, for 2023, Sony is also expected to upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with a possible bump up to 16GB RAM.

In terms of changes, Sony is expected to upgrade the wide-angle sensor to a 48MP shooter. The primary and telephoto cameras are expected to remain 12MP cameras, though we do not know if the sensors themselves remain unchanged from last year. The front will also have a 12MP camera.

We don’t have to wait too long to see what Sony has in store. The Sony Xperia 1 V will be wrestling for your attention against the Google Pixel 7a and the Google Pixel Fold, both of which are expected to launch on May 10 at Google I/O 2023.

Comments