Leaked Moto G 5G (2023) renders shows every angle of Motorola's mid-ranger

TL;DR The first renders of the Moto G 5G (2023) have leaked.

The renders reveal two rear cameras and a selfie camera.

It appears that the phone will have black and silver colorways.

It’s been almost a year since the Moto G 5G (2022) launched. That means we’re due to start finding out more about the phone’s successor soon. How soon exactly? Well, it looks like we got our first details today thanks to some leaked renders.

Courtesy of SnoopyTech on Twitter, a pretty reliable leaker, we got some new renders of the upcoming Moto G 5G (2023). Without further ado, here’s what the images reveal about the handset.

The first thing you’ll likely notice is the two colors. It appears there will be black and silver options to choose from.

Also immediately noticeable are the two rear cameras and a selfie cutout. If you zoom into the camera island, you’ll see that it says 48MP and Quad Pixel technology. The 48MP refers to the primary camera sensor, which would be a downgrade from last year. Unfortunately, that seems to be all there is to go on for details regarding the camera.

Based on the image that shows the bottom, we can expect there to be a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While the side angle image reveals a power button and a volume rocker. It’s possible that Motorola could put a side-mounted fingerprint sensor here as it did with the Moto G 5G (2022).

Although these renders give us a glimpse into what to expect from the Moto G 5G (2023), further details remain scarce. It’s currently unknown what the specs, price, or release date will be for this phone.

If its predecessor is anything to go by, it’s possible this phone will get a 5,000 mAh battery, up to 256GB of expandable storage, and will have a competitive price. It is also expected that the handset will launch in the US.

