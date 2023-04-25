Upcoming Motorola Razr boasts largest cover display amongst its peers

Evan Blass

TL;DR Motorola has confirmed that the cover display of the new Razr will be the largest amongst current flip phones in the market.

The company has equated the bigger outer screen to the size of the first-generation iPhone.

The Chinese launch of the new Razr seems imminent.

Motorola has confirmed that the upcoming Razr will have the largest cover display in the crowding flip phone space. It will measure a whopping 3.5 inches, making it bigger than the cover display of the OPPO Find N2 Flip which currently wears the crown with a 3.26-inch cover screen. The company is also teasing a higher refresh rate for the external display.

Boasting enhanced usability, Moto equates the new Razr’s cover screen to the display size of the first-generation iPhone, which was a revolutionary device for its time. While we don’t know just what functionalities or UI elements the company will add to the bigger outer display of the 2023 Razr, it’ll definitely be a welcome upgrade from the 2.7-incher Moto has shipped since it revived the Razr line in 2020.

The new Razr will also leave the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its 1.9-inch cover screen in the dust. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might flip the script since it’s also expected to get a cover display measuring anywhere between three to four inches this year.

OnLeaks/MySmartPrice Motorola Razr Lite leaked image

Besides the aforementioned device, which may be named the Motorola Razr Plus, Motorola is also expected to launch a second Razr phone. It leaked a while back as the Motorola Razr Lite with a much smaller cover screen. The company hasn’t officially teased the device yet, but it is expected to debut alongside the Pro model in Europe and the US on June 1. We’re still awaiting confirmation from Motorola on that launch date. Although, the company will likely debut the devices in China before a wider international launch.

Comments