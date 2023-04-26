The Motorola Razr's massive cover screen is on full display in new leak

Evan Blass

TL;DR Motorola confirmed its upcoming Razr would have the largest cover display on a flip phone in the market.

A new leak shows what that cover display will look like on Motorola’s premium Razr phone.

Details about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are few and far between.

Earlier this week, Motorola confirmed its next Razr will have the largest cover display on a flip phone in the market. Off the heels of that revelation, a new leak has appeared showing us what that screen will look like.

New renders of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have leaked thanks to tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The images show the device’s massive cover display in its full glory.

But the images don’t just show off the display; it also reveals some of the customization options Motorola will give the phone. These customization options include the layout, font, color, sounds, display size, font size, icon shape, themes, and wallpapers.

One of the backgrounds appears to have a ball in a maze. Could this possibly be an interactive background that lets you direct the ball by tilting your phone in one direction or another?

Unfortunately, details on Motorola’s upcoming Razr remain few and far between. The company has yet to even officially announce the handset. All we know aside from this leak is that this may be the rumored premium Razr model.

Will Motorola send this phone to the US? Ultimately, it’s unknown what the company plans to do with this device. It avoided delivering a new Razr to the US in 2022. So it would be plausible that the company will do that again this year. However, given the company is adding a second model to its flip foldable lineup for the first time, that could suggest Motorola is feeling a little more ambitious.

