Latest Pixel 7a spec leak fills in all the blanks

TL;DR A leak from a reputed tipster puts together all the expected specifications for the Google Pixel 7a.

Highlights for the Pixel 7a are expected to be the Tensor G2 chip, improved display, and camera hardware.

We’re gearing up for the imminent launch of the Google Pixel 7a, possibly at Google I/O 2023. The Pixel 7a would be the mid-range offering in the Pixel portfolio, bringing along better camera hardware that is expected to make the phone fairly attractive, given Google’s software magic. We’ve seen several leaks of the device, including full renders of all the colors, and now we’re in the endgame of spec leaks filling in any blanks that haven’t been covered before.

According to a report from 91Mobiles sourcing tipster Yogesh Brar, these are expected to be the final specifications of the Google Pixel 7a: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh

Tensor G2 chipset

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

64MP primary rear camera with OIS, plus a 12MP ultrawide rear camera

10.8MP front camera

4,400mAh battery with a claimed 72 hours of battery backup

20W wired charging

Wireless charging

Android 13 out-of-the-box We’ve already heard about most of these specifications from various sources in the past months, but it’s good to have another source put all of them together.

We’re particularly surprised by the 8GB of RAM, which will be a nice upgrade over the 6GB RAM found on the Pixel 6a. Users will also appreciate the bump up to 90Hz refresh rate, finally. Of course, you will get the flagship Tensor G2 SoC on the 7a, which is the same as the one found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships.

The 20W wired charging will also be a marginal upgrade over the 18W wired charging on the predecessor. Before you get too excited hearing about the presence of wireless charging, know that previous leaks have mentioned a low speed of 5W for the same. If true, the Pixel 7a’s wireless charging capabilities would be best utilized for overnight charging, as the speeds would otherwise be too slow for quick top-ups.

The Google Pixel 7a is rumored to launch for $499 on May 10 at Google I/O 2023, with pre-orders expected to go live on the same day and the phone landing in stores shortly thereafter.

Comments