The Poco F5 is officially coming, will pack a beastly processor

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Poco F5 is coming soon, the Snapdragon India Twitter account announced.

Poco’s new handset is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset.

This processor is expected to duke it out with 2022’s flagship phones.

The Poco F series stands out from the brand’s other devices thanks to a focus on bringing plenty of horsepower for your buck. Now, we’ve got official confirmation that the next device is on the way.

The Snapdragon India Twitter account revealed that the Poco F5 is coming, adding that it will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor.

There’s no word on a launch date, but the addition of a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 means the Poco F5 will be a major upgrade over the Poco F4 in one area.

A powerful budget phone is on the horizon

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

We recently benchmarked a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 reference device (seen above), finding that its CPU performance was on par with some Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones. The device lagged behind last year’s flagship Snapdragon devices when it came to classic GPU benchmarks but was able to beat some of these phones in stress tests.

Of course, these tests were conducted on a reference device. So we’re keen to see whether this performance bears out on a commercial phone. But those in the market for horsepower on a budget will definitely need to keep an eye out for the Poco F5.

There’s no word on other specs for the phone, but it’s believed that this could be a rebranded China-only Redmi Note 12 Turbo. That means you could also be getting a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging, and a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera system.

Last year’s Poco F4 retailed for €400 (~$442) in Europe and Rs 28,000 (~$342) in India. So we’re guessing the Poco F5 could come in at a similar price tag.

Comments