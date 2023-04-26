Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android 14 beta 1.1 is here to fix some bugs seen with the original beta
- Google is launching Android 14 beta 1.1.
- This minor update fixes a bunch of bugs seen in the original beta.
- There are no new features, at least none we’ve noticed yet.
Google launched the very first Android 14 beta earlier this month. However, things didn’t go smoothly with that launch, as users complained of multiple bugs. Today, Google is issuing a small fix for those issues.
Landing as Android beta 1.1, this minor update address five major bugs. The changelog is copied below:
- Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen.
- Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used.
- Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network.
- Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.
As of now, we have not spotted any new features in this version of Android. However, once we have some more time with it, we might uncover something. Be sure to revisit this page later to see if there are any updates.
In the meantime, you can download Android 14 beta 1.1 in a few different ways. If you’re already on the first beta, just wait for an OTA notification and download the update that way. If you’d like to not wait or do a fresh install, we recommend using our guide on how to install Android 14.