Android 14 beta 1.1 is here to fix some bugs seen with the original beta

Google launched the very first Android 14 beta earlier this month. However, things didn’t go smoothly with that launch, as users complained of multiple bugs. Today, Google is issuing a small fix for those issues .

Landing as Android beta 1.1, this minor update address five major bugs. The changelog is copied below:

Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen.

Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used.

Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network.

Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.

As of now, we have not spotted any new features in this version of Android. However, once we have some more time with it, we might uncover something. Be sure to revisit this page later to see if there are any updates.