NVIDIA Reflex: Everything you need to know

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

NVIDIA is practically synonymous with PC graphics these days, and one of the key gaming technologies it touts is something called Reflex. But what is Reflex, what supports it, and how can you enable it on your PC?

What is NVIDIA Reflex?

Nvidia

Reflex is a proprietary NVIDIA technology intended to minimize system latency, particularly as it relates to graphics and mice. When it’s on it improves the responsiveness of PC games, and can theoretically give you an edge, since you’ll be able to react a few dozen milliseconds faster. In a first-person shooter, for instance, you may be able draw a better lead on moving enemies. Games and video cards must specifically support Reflex.

How does it work? As NVIDIA explains, Reflex improves the rendering pipeline for games. Without Reflex, your CPU normally queues up frames for your GPU to render. That can maximize framerates, but hurt system latency, since frames must wait to be processed. Reflex syncs your CPU and GPU to shrink the render queue, with the side benefit of freeing your CPU to tackle mouse input as responsively as possible.

How to turn on and use NVIDIA Reflex There’s no one way to toggle Reflex on a PC, since it has to be supported on a per-game basis by developers. Instead what you need to do is explore a game’s video settings and search for a Reflex toggle. If you’ve got compatible hardware, you should be able to flip it on.

Which video cards support NVIDIA Reflex?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The good news is that Reflex works on all NVIDIA cards from the GeForce 900 series onwards. So if you’ve bought a video card or PC within the last eight years, you’re probably all set.

Which games support NVIDIA Reflex?

NVIDIA maintains an official list, but some of the more popular supported games include:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Deathloop

Deep Rock Galactic

Destiny 2

Escape From Tarkov

Fortnite God of War

iRacing

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Overwatch 2

Quake: Champions

Rainbow Six Siege

Spider-Man Remastered

Valorant

Comments