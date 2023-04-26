Samsung Galaxy S24 cameras tipped to bring major photography boost

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will lean on software upgrades for the Galaxy S24 series cameras, a leaker claimed.

This suggests that we might not see any camera hardware upgrades next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was mostly an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy S22 family when it came to the camera experience. In saying so, the S23 Ultra upped the ante with a 200MP main camera compared to the S22 Ultra’s 108MP shooter.

Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S24 series, and the S24 Ultra in particular, will gain huge camera improvements. However, Brar adds that these improvements will largely be due to software upgrades.

This suggests that we won’t be seeing significant camera hardware upgrades. So don’t expect bigger primary sensors, improved telephoto lenses, or other component upgrades when the Galaxy S24 family inevitably launches in 2024.

Not necessarily the end of the world There’s certainly an argument to be made for sticking with current hardware. After all, companies like Google show that you can squeeze every drop of performance out of aging camera hardware by using great software. Furthermore, Samsung seems to have its fair share of camera-related challenges that could be addressed by improved software, such as shutter lag.

Then again, we’ve seen a trend towards ever larger camera sensors such as one-inch primary cameras. Samsung has also stuck with the same secondary camera sensors for a few generations now. So we’d love to see hardware upgrades across the board, particularly on Samsung’s standard and Plus models.

Do you care if the S24 series doesn't have camera hardware upgrades? 147 votes Yes, the phones need upgraded hardware 63 % No, as long as camera quality is improved 37 %

The leaker also noted that a few features seen in the relaunched Galaxy Enhance-X camera app were originally intended for the Galaxy S24. Brar told Android Authority that the enhanced HDR tool in particular was meant for next year’s phones.

Here’s hoping the leaker is wrong and that we do see major hardware improvements next year. But Brar has a great track record, so you might just have to wait for the Galaxy S25 series if you want hardware upgrades.

