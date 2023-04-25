Did you know you can mirror your mobile device to your Fire TV screen? It’s a quick way to share a video or song on your phone with everyone in the room. You can stream from a PC to your Fire TV Stick, but here’s how to cast to your Fire TV Stick from your iPhone or Android device for quicker big-screen viewing.

How to enable screen Mirroring on the Fire TV Stick Before you can mirror your mobile device to your Fire TV, you have to activate the feature on your Fire TV Stick. Not all Amazon Fire TV Stick versions support Mirroring, so you may not find the option.

First, use the Firestick remote to navigate the Settings menu and select Display & Audio.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Next, select Enable Display Mirroring.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You can also use a shortcut to get here by pressing and holding the Home button on your remote and then choosing Mirroring.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Your Fire TV will now enter mirroring mode and await directions from your mobile device. Follow the steps in the sections below for your respective device.

How to cast to your Fire TV Stick from your Android device If you have an Android device, follow these instructions to cast to your Fire TV. The examples below will use a Samsung Galaxy device that uses Smart View, but other Android devices have similar features, such as Cast or Screen Mirroring. Search your device setting for terms like “view, sharing, cast, mirroring” to find the option your model supports. Otherwise, see our recommendations for the best screen mirroring apps to use.

On Galaxy devices, pull down from the top of the screen to access Quick Settings. Then, tap on Smart View from the list.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Select the device to mirror your phone’s screen or play content from there.

Alternatively, if you open an app that you have also installed on your Fire TV, you will see the Mirror icon in the top right corner of the screen. In this example, we’ll use YouTube.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Tap the mirror icon, then choose your Fire TV from the list of available devices to cast content.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to cast to your Fire TV Stick from an iPhone or iPad Because the Fire TV Stick doesn’t natively support AirPlay for iOS, you’ll need to download a third-party app to work around it. You can use the Fire TV app, but that will only allow you to control your Fire TV Stick from your phone and not cast the contents of your screen to the TV. For that, you can find two options from the Fire TV Appstore: Screen Mirroring and AirScreen.

For this example, we’ll be using Airscreen. First, navigate to the Appstore from your Fire TV home screen and search for Airscreen. Then install the app.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Opening Airscreen for the first time will give you a QR code to scan with your iPhone or iPad. Once scanned, open the link. Select what type of content you want to cast to your TV, and you’re all set.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you need to cast again, you can swipe down on the screen to open the Control Center and select Screen Mirroring on your iPhone or iPad. Lastly, tap on AS-AFTMM[AirPlay] to mirror your iOS screen to your Fire TV Stick.

FAQs

Does a Fire Stick need Wi-Fi to mirror? You can mirror your mobile device’s screen to your Fire TV Stick without it being connected to Wi-Fi. However, your phone must be connected to Wi-Fi or use mobile data to stream content.

Can you cast YouTube TV to Fire Stick? Yes, you can cast YouTube to your Fire TV Stick. Open Youtube and tab the mirror icon in the top right corner, then select your Fire TV from the list of devices.

Can you cast Oculus Quest to Fire Stick? Yes, you can cast Oculus Quest to your Fire TV Stick, with your phone acting as the middleman. First, enable display mirroring on your Fire TV. Then cast the Oculus Quest to the Oculus app on your phone. Lastly, use the Smart View feature on your phone to mirror its content on your Fire TV.

Can you cast to the TV using the Fire TV app? No, the Fire TV app only serves as a remote control for your Fire TV Stick; it doesn’t allow you to cast your phone screen to the Fire TV.

