Latest Motorola Razr leak reveals pricing, colors, and storage options

Evan Blass

TL;DR New details about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have leaked from a retailer’s database.

The leak reveals the European pricing of the premium Razr model.

The colorways and storage options we revealed as well.

The last two weeks have been quite active for Motorola Razr 40 series leaks. We got our first look at a new Motorola Razr 40 device, we learned that the company plans on launching two models, we got a look at the second model, and we even got a release date. But the leaks aren’t ending quite yet. A new leak gives us the pricing and colorways.

New details about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have emerged thanks to a leak from a retailer’s database. According to SamInsider, the Razr 40 Ultra variant that offers 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage will sell for €1,202.93 in Europe. This would place it slightly higher than its main competitor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s unknown if this price will be the same or if Motorola will pick a different price point for the US.

In addition to the price tag, the leak also gives us new information on what colorways to expect for the handset. The three color options appear to include Glacier Blue, Phantom Black, and Viva Magenta. Although we don’t have renders of Glacier Blue or Phantom Black, an earlier leak from 91Mobiles revealed the Viva Magenta colorway.

91Mobiles

Since being named the Pantone Color Institute color of the year, Motorola has been using the color in many of its latest phones. The most recent example appearing in a leak for the Edge 40.

Based on everything we know so far, the company plans to release both devices in the US. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will have the largest cover display on a foldable flip phone. Finally, the Razr 40 series should launch on June 1.

