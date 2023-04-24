Samsung's AI-powered Galaxy Enhance-X app is coming to the Galaxy A series

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has relaunched the Galaxy Enhance-X app.

This app offers a variety of AI-enhanced photo editing features.

It’s only on the Galaxy S23 series for now, but it’ll come to the S22 series and Galaxy A family.

Samsung quietly revealed the Galaxy Enhance-X app last year, bringing a variety of AI-powered photography features to Galaxy phones. The app didn’t seem to support Android 13 though, with Samsung apparently pulling it thereafter. Fortunately, the Korean brand has now relaunched the app.

The company just announced the availability of the Galaxy Enhance-X app once again on its Korean community forum (h/t: SamMobile). But there’s good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the relaunched app only supports the Galaxy S23 series for now, citing the need for high-end hardware. But the company says the app will soon come to the Galaxy S22 series.

Cheaper phones get more editing features There’s good news too, as Samsung says it’s planning to bring the Galaxy Enhance-X app to the mid-range Galaxy A series. So you won’t need a pricey flagship phone to grab this new app.

Samsung’s app brings a variety of notable features over and above the stock Gallery app. These features include unblurring, portrait blur, image upscaling (up to four times the original resolution), moire pattern removal, image brightening, and more.

The features seem to work pretty much as advertised, although we can’t seem to find the upscaling option right now. Nevertheless, colleague Rob Triggs took a portrait snap, then applied the HDR effect and portrait blur option for the final result. We also tried the moire pattern removal feature, and while it didn’t remove everything, it still made a notable difference. Check out the images below.

Original Enhanced Original Enhanced

Either way, you can view and download the Galaxy Enhance-X app on the Galaxy Store via the button below. But we hope to see other smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Google, and OPPO embrace some of these features soon.

