Microsoft's AI will now help you design your Instagram posts in seconds

TL;DR You can now try out Microsoft Designer preview for free to create social media posts by simply describing your designs.

The app uses penAI’s DALL∙E 2 text-to-image generator.

New features include AI-generated hashtags and captions, auto-sizing for 20 different social media platforms, and more.

Microsoft Designer is getting new generative AI smarts just like everything else in Microsoft’s ecosystem. The Canva-like graphic design app launched back in October 2022 as part of the Microsoft 365 family. It uses OpenAI’s DALL∙E 2 text-to-image generator to instantly create designs with appropriate visuals and text.

With the latest update, Designer can not only create ready-to-post social media content in a jiffy, but it can also suggest relevant hashtags and captions. Moreover, you can now change the canvas size of the AI-created design while automatically shifting the elements for a seamlessly fit. The app also resizes your posts for up to 20 different social media layout sizes across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more.

Want to create animated visuals? Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer will also do that for you, complete with animated backgrounds, text with transitions, and more.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The best part is, Designer is now natively built into the Microsoft Edge browser. You can access it by clicking the Designer icon on the Edge sidebar. This way, you won’t have to leave the page you’re on, switch windows, or download an extension to use Designer.

Those who don’t use Edge can visit the Designer website to try the updated version of the app in preview for free and have first access to additional features like Fill, Expand background, Erase, and Replace background coming soon. Once the app is ready for general availability, it will be available as a free app and with more premium features available to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

