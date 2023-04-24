Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This is how fast Samsung's next foldable phones will charge
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip were spotted on China’s CCC certification website.
- The listing shows that the upcoming foldable phones would continue using 25W charging, the same as their predecessors.
Much has leaked about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latest information isn’t exactly a leak but more of a find. Folks over at MyFixGuide have come across a regulatory listing for the two upcoming Samsung foldable phones, revealing information about their charging speeds.
The devices apparently got listed on China’s CCC certification website with model numbers SM-F7310 and SM-F9460. According to the reporting outlet’s sources, these model numbers belong to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, respectively, and support Samsung’s standard 25W charger, which carries the model number: EP-TA800. So if you were hoping Samsung would bring over its 45W charging speeds to the new foldables, this is bad news for you.
It also doesn’t look like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will see a major battery upgrade. In fact, unconfirmed rumors suggest the new Samsung clamshell might get a smaller battery than its predecessor. All-in-all, if Samsung keeps their battery sizes unchanged, you could be looking at around 85 minutes of top-up time for the Fold 5 and about 75 minutes for the Flip 5. That said, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy could stretch the screen on time more than the current Samsung foldables.