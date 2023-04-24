This is how fast Samsung's next foldable phones will charge

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip were spotted on China’s CCC certification website.

The listing shows that the upcoming foldable phones would continue using 25W charging, the same as their predecessors.

Much has leaked about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latest information isn’t exactly a leak but more of a find. Folks over at MyFixGuide have come across a regulatory listing for the two upcoming Samsung foldable phones, revealing information about their charging speeds.

The devices apparently got listed on China’s CCC certification website with model numbers SM-F7310 and SM-F9460. According to the reporting outlet’s sources, these model numbers belong to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, respectively, and support Samsung’s standard 25W charger, which carries the model number: EP-TA800. So if you were hoping Samsung would bring over its 45W charging speeds to the new foldables, this is bad news for you.

It also doesn’t look like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will see a major battery upgrade. In fact, unconfirmed rumors suggest the new Samsung clamshell might get a smaller battery than its predecessor. All-in-all, if Samsung keeps their battery sizes unchanged, you could be looking at around 85 minutes of top-up time for the Fold 5 and about 75 minutes for the Flip 5. That said, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy could stretch the screen on time more than the current Samsung foldables.

