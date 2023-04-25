Samsung Galaxy Unpacked part 2: Here are the latest rumors

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly considering a new location to host Unpacked part 2 this year.

The event may be held in Busan, Korea, to promote an upcoming world expo in the city.

A New York Unpacked event is also under consideration but would be outweighed by the Korean event.

Samsung hosts two “Unpacked” events in a year — the first for the launch of new Galaxy S series phones and the second for the Galaxy Z series launch. This year will not be much different, albeit for a new location. According to a report from Korean publication iNews24, Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 “around August.” However, some recent reports also suggest a possible July event.

Instead of the usual New York event, Samsung might choose Busan in South Korea as the new destination for its Unpacked extravaganza. Samsung’s flagship phones have seen several public launch venues over the years, including Spain, the US, and the UK. However, the last few years have seen the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines debut at New York City events.

The latest report says Samsung is still deciding between Busan and New York as the launch pad for its next foldable phones, but the former might take precedence. Samsung reportedly wants to support and promote the 2030 Busan World Expo by bringing the Unpacked event to the port city in South Korea. It is also possible that Samsung will hold two simultaneous Unpacked events, one in New York and the other in Busan.

Besides the two new foldable phones, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and more at Unpacked part two.

