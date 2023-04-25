This Microsoft Edge feature is leaking the sites you visit to Bing

One of the first to spot the bug was Reddit user hackermchackface:

What is causing Edge to leak all visited URLs following latest update? API is: bingapis.com/api/v7/followweb/isfollowable ?

GET request includes full url of every page navigate to.

Searching for References to this url give very few results, no documentation on this feature at all. Json response shows type as “FollowableStatus” which yields zero Google results, which is rare.