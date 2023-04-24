Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe review: Places to go, tech to pack

Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe offers a convenient and portable solution to all your Apple device charging needs. With dedicated spots for AirPods, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch, it's a packable hub that folds up and tucks away in seconds. It doesn't offer the fastest charging specs available, but its form factor is uniquely suited to frequent flyers.

Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe review: At a glance

What is it? The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is a lightweight, foldable, multi-device wireless charging pad designed for portability. It is compatible with Apple's iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

What is the price? The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is priced at $149.95 in the US, £169.95 in the UK, and €179.95 elsewhere in Europe.

Where can you buy it? While other models are available from more retailers, this specific charger is available exclusively at the Apple store.

How did we test it? I tested the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe for one week. I used it to charge my Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and iPhone. The review unit was supplied by Mophie.

Is it worth it? The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger is a solid wireless charging pad for Apple products if your priority is packability. The folding design is ideal for travel and the included carrying case keeps the charger organized on the go. It is not, however, the best all-around multi-device charger available for Apple devices.

Should you buy the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Within the realm of tech, there are few topics I lament more than the dismal battery specs that haunt the Apple Watch. Eight generations in, Apple has yet to surpass its 18-hour claim (which, fortunately, is really more like 24 hours in hand). For this reason, a charging routine is crucial to getting the most out of your wearable, and that requires a reliable charger.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger aims to alleviate Apple Watch charging woes, plus do a little bit more. The pad’s multi-device design can power up your watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at once. It features proprietary Apple charging modules to offer fast wireless charging up to 15W and compatibility with all MagSafe-enabled iPhones. In short, it can turn any surface in striking distance of an outlet into an instant power hub. It even comes with a 30W USB-C wall adapter.

All that said, the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger is not cheap. I mention this early because the follow-up is that it’s also not necessary for everyone. This is not the best-looking multi-device charger nor the most powerful one in terms of charging speeds. What you pay for (and what I can confirm you do get) is a very convenient travel companion.

Unlike heavier, platform-style charging pads, the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger is thin, lightweight, and foldable. When you’re done charging your devices, you can trifold the pad into a neat, roughly 3.5-inch square. In just one week, it joined me while house-sitting, working remotely at a coffee shop, and waiting thirty minutes to be called into a doctor’s office. It also made the rounds plugging into every feasible reading corner in my house. The charger’s portability is extremely convenient. While I wasn’t booked for any trips during my Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe review period, it easily earned a future spot in my carry-on.

The Mophie 3-in-1 charger's standout feature is its foldable design, which makes it great for travel.

Further streamlining travel, the device ships with a felt carrying case with dedicated slots for the charging pad, 1-meter cable, and power adapter. The case is made from heathered gray felt with a loop and button closure. At nearly seven inches long, the carrying case is bulky but it’s still light and easily fit into my backpack. I considered ditching the case on one outing to save space, but the fact that it corrals the charger’s cable is worth the real estate. Unfortunately, the charger doesn’t include any form of cable management.

Like some of its competitors, the Mophie charger does boast an adjustable Apple Watch station. You can lay your watch flat or charge it upright to utilize nightstand mode. This is a nice detail, especially considering you may not have a visible bedside clock while traveling.

Unfortunately, the charging puck is a standard Apple Watch charger rather than a fast charging module. My Apple Watch Series 8 took two hours and forty minutes to reach a full charge, which is less than ideal in an on-the-go scenario. My Apple Watch Ultra took well over three hours. If you are charging overnight, these specs might not be as inconvenient, but then you miss out on sleep tracking.

If you opt to charge by daylight, you’ll likely also notice the relatively cheap look of the interior of the charging pad. Folded up, the travel charger displays a refined gray fabric. A hidden magnet keeps the pad in its pleated yoga-like configuration. Unfolded, the charger loses its elegance and you’re left with a far less elevated plastic. Sprawled out the charger looks economical and even a little sloppy. This isn’t a deal breaker if you’re strictly after a travel accessory, but I wouldn’t personally make this my staple platform at home. The overall impression is not nearly as neat as other options.

What are the best Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger alternatives?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad ($148.99 at Amazon): Though less ideal for travel, the Belkin 3-in-1 charging pad offers a more aesthetically pleasing charging hub with MagSafe and fast charging capabilities for the Apple Watch.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Portable charger ($59.99 at Amazon): Belkin's portable charger for the Apple Watch won't help your iPhone and AirPods' battery life, but it does offer fast charging, cable management, a travel-friendly form factor, and a much lower price point.

Belkin’s portable charger for the Apple Watch won’t help your iPhone and AirPods’ battery life, but it does offer fast charging, cable management, a travel-friendly form factor, and a much lower price point. Anker 3-in-1 cube with MagSafe (): The Anker cube features a unique form factor that’s also compact like Mophie’s design, but allows users to charge an iPhone at a convenient viewing angle.

Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe specs

Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe What's included

Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

30W USB-C PD wall adapter

USB-C to USB-C cable

Travel case

Dimensions

Unfolded: 0.9 x 31.3 x 8cm

Folded: 2.5 x 8.9 x 8.9cm



Carrying case: 4 x 17 x 10.6cm





Power

Fast wireless charging up to 15W

Charging cable

1 meter USB-C to USB-C cable

Compatibility

Apple Watch 1st generation and newer

iPhone 8 and newer

AirPods Pro 1st generation and newer

AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Colors

Black with gray fabric

Price

$149.99



Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe review: Q&A

Is Mophie approved by Apple? The Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger for MagSafe does utilize Apple’s approved charging modules.

What is the difference between the Apple MagSafe Duo and the Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger? The Apple MagSafe Duo can only charge two devices simultaneously while the Mophie charger offers a third spot to charge AirPods, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch at the same time.

What is the best Apple Watch travel charger? Like most Apple Watch accessories, the right pick will depend on your priorities. For example, the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe offers a travel-friendly design but doesn’t feature the latest fast charging module for the Apple Watch. Meanwhile, both the Belkin travel charger and Anker alternatives listed above are solid picks.

