The best new streaming movies this week on Paramount, HBO Max, Disney, and more

There’s a lot to watch on various streaming services — sometimes it almost feels like too much. It’s not always easy to choose among the walls of options, jumping from one app to the other and looking for the perfect TV show or movie night selection, including some great original streaming movies. To simplify things for you, we’ve compiled some of the best new streaming movies to watch this week. Check out our top picks from major streamers like Paramount Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more, including free streamers like Plex, Tubi, and Amazon’s Freevee (previously IMDb TV), as well as more niche services like Shudder. The titles below were added to these services in the last month, and we aim to include a mix of streaming originals, new releases, older classics, and more.

Read on for a list of the best new movies to stream this week. Featured releases include the streaming premiere of Scream VI, a new live-action Peter Pan movie on Disney Plus, an award-winning documentary about pop superstar David Bowie, and many more.

Best new streaming movies

Scream VI (2023) Paramount Plus — April 25

Following 2022’s smash hit Scream “requel,” Scream VI follows the latest bach of survivors to New York, where many are attending college. As Sam, Tara, and their friends try to put the dark past behind them, a new Ghostface appears, targeting them again while making reference to all of his predecessors. Another solid entry in the storied franchise, Scream VI is one of the best new streaming movies to check out this week.

American Honey (2016) Plex — April 27

From director Andrea Arnold comes a gorgeous film, nominated for the Palme D’or at Cannes. A young woman, lost and adrift, joins a traveling magazine sales crew. What follows is a summer of hard-partying, lawbreaking, and young love as she and her crew travel across the American Midwest.

Clock (2023) Hulu — April 28

Dianna Agron stars in this Hulu original horror film, one of the best new streaming movies you can watch this week. A woman enrolls in a clinical trial to get her biological clock ticking when she faces pressure from friends and family to have children. As she begins her treatment, it becomes clear that her desires were better left supressed.

From Black (2023) Shudder — April 28

A new Shudder original horror film, From Black tells the story of a mother, still reeling from the disappearance of her young son five years earlier, faced with a bizarre opportunity to learn the truth about what happened and set things right. Anna Camp (True Blood, Pitch Perfect) stars in this twisted family tale, streaming exclusively on the horror-focused service.

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) Disney Plus — April 28

Disney Plus returns to Neverland in this live-action adaptation of the timeless tale, from The Green Knight and Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery. Wendy Darling, a girl hoping to avoid boarding school, is whisked away to a magical world by a boy who refuses to grow up. There, she must face an evil pirate captain. Peter Pan & Wendy is one of the most exciting and highly anticipated new streaming movies to check out this week.

Moonage Daydream (2022) HBO Max — April 29

Celebrated and award-winning documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen turns his eye to prolific, influential, and world-famous pop icon David Bowie in this critically acclaimed feature film. Using never-before-seen footage and Bowie’s own archival narration, Morgen offers an illuminating portrait of a singular voice through kaleidoscopic montages and performance footage.

Check out the best new streaming movies from previous weeks Below are some of the movies we recommended in previous weeks. In case you’ve watched the newer titles already or want more options, here’s a solid mix of more new movies on your favorite streaming services.

Murder Mystery 2 (2023) Netflix — March 31

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return in this sequel to their smash hit Murder Mystery, one of the most successful Netflix original movies of all time. Murder Mystery 2 sees Nick and Audrey Spitz now working as private eyes with their own agency. When their friend is abducted, the Spitzes suddenly find themselves in the center of an international mystery in one of the best new streaming movies to check out this week.

Prom Pact (2023) Disney Plus — March 31

Mandy Yang doesn’t care much about prom. She’s more interested in doing everything it takes to get into Harvard. But when she’s deferred, she has to think fast to make her dreams come true. Enter all-star jock Graham Lansing. Graham represents everything Mandy resents about high school life, but his dad is a powerful politician and Harvard alum. Can she find a way to get his help in this Disney Plus original? And will feelings get in the way?

Rye Lane (2023) Hulu — March 31

Two young people reeling from bad breakups in south London encounter each other and form a connection in this smart romcom, one of the best new streaming movies this week, on Hulu. Rye Lane premiered at Sundance earlier this year to near-unanimous praise.

Tetris (2023) Apple TV Plus — March 31

This long-awaited Apple TV Plus original film tells the unlikely story iconic video game Tetris in a true story that’s stranger than fiction. Henk Rogers is determined to bring the new game to the masses in 1988. That means travelling to the Soviet Union and finding business partners willing to risk Cold War tensions in the hopes of making huge amounts of money in the budding market.

Moneyball (2011) Peacock — April 1

This baseball drama is among the best films of the 2010s and the best sports movies of all time. Based on a true story, Moneyball sees Billy Beane, general manager of the failing Oakland A’s, trying to recruit a winning team. With the odds stacked against him and his small budget, he devises a statistical recruitment tool to maximize performance using lower-ranking players. His scheme could blow up in his face or revolutionize baseball. Don’t miss one of the best new streaming movies of the week.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Plex — April 1

One of Quentin Tarantino’s best and most celebrated films, Pulp Fiction is streaming for free on Plex. The ultra hip crime movie that launched and relaunched several careers follows intersecting storylines including philosophical hitmen, a seductive actress, a boxer at a crossroads, a crime lord, twitchy robbers, and more, all set to a killer soundtrack.

80 for Brady (2023) Paramount Plus — April 4

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field star in this 2023 sports comedy that beat expectations at the box office by a lot. Based on a true story, the film follows the misadventures of a foursome of elderly football fans with a particular affection for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. When they win tickets to see Brady play the Super Bowl in 2017, the friends jump at the chance.

Bros (2022) Prime Video — April 4

Bobby and Aaron are both single but not looking for anything serious. They’re both happy with low-pressure dating app hookups. But as the two keep crossing paths, their connection grows stronger, and they start to explore something more meaningful than either thought he wanted in this romcom written by and starring funnyman Billy Eichner.

Chupa (2023) Netflix — April 7

In a spin on the classic boy-and-his-dog format, this Netflix original family film sees a boy on a family trip to Mexico discovering a chupacabra in his grandfather’s home. The boy forms a unique bond with the animal in one of this week’s best new streaming movies.

Of an Age (2022) Peacock — April 7

This 2022 Australian indie makes its streaming debut on Peacock and is one of the best new streaming movies to check out. It’s 1999, in the heat of summer, and an 18-year-old amateur ballroom dancer has an intense, 24-hour romance with his friend’s older brother.

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023) Prime Video — April 7

In this faith-based family drama based on a true story, a pharmacist travelling with his family takes control of their plane when the pilot suddenly dies of a heart attack. With guidance from a flight instructor and prayers from his family, he will have to land the plane to save his family.

Praise This (2023) Peacock — April 7

Chloe Bailey stars in this musical drama, streaming exclusively on Peacock. Set in the competitive gospel choir world in Atlanta, the film follows a young woman with dreams of stardom joining her cousin’s struggling underdog choir team.

Jesus Camp (2006) Hulu — April 8

Nominated for an Academy Award, this documentary from filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady offers an in-depth look at the evangelical Christian summer camp Kids on Fire, where camp founder Becky Fischer works to indoctrinate children and strengthen their religious beliefs.

Ticket to Paradise (2022) Prime Video — April 11

Romcom superstars George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in this 2022 comedy, making its streaming debut on Prime Video as one of the best new streaming movies of the week. When their daughter decides to change her life plans and get married to a man she met in Bali, a divorced couple travels to the destination wedding. But they have a secret plan. Together, they will try to convince her that this is a huge mistake and she needs to come home.

Marry Me (2022) Peacock — April 11

Another 2022 romcom, Marry Me stars Jennifer Lopez an Owen Wilson. Lopez plays a pop star getting ready for a highly publicized live wedding onstage when she finds out her fiancé has been cheating. In the heat of the moment, she selects a member of the audience, a fan’s dad, to marry instead. What follows is a meet cute in reverse, with two strangers getting to know each other as newlyweds.

Flux Gourmet (2022) Hulu — April 13

Peter Strickland’s pitch-black comedy follows a group of ego-centric artists as they take up residency at a mysterious remote artistic institution run by an enigmatic millionaire. As a documentarian chronicles the various power struggles and conflicts of the “sonic catering” performance artists, he increasingly becomes a participant in their art.

The Last Duel (2021) Hulu — April 13

Directed by Ridley Scott from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, this historical drama was a rather underrated gem upon release in 2021. When the wife of a knight accuses a squire of violently assaulting her, her husband challenges his friend to a duel. As we see the events in question play out from the perspectives of all three, we witness the injustice of gendred violence with fascinating and chilling clarity.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) Paramount Plus — April 14

If you’re missing Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher, now’s a great time to check out Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, based on the same novels by Lee Child. Tom Cruise returns as the titular loner in this sequel to Jack Reacher. Suspecting foul play, Jack investigates when an army major is arrested for treason. The deeper he digs, the closer he gets to a massive government conspiracy.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix — April 14

Netflix’s hit series The Last Kingdom came to an end last year with the promise of a feature film conclusion. Now, it’s here, and one of the best new streaming movies to check out this week. With King Edward dead, invaders and heirs battle for the throne. Uthred and his comrades see their chance to create a united kingdom of England in the historical epic.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix — April 19

First and second-generation Power Rangers actors reunite for this 3oth anniversary movie event. When the Power Rangers’ oldest enemy returns, an unlikely new hero takes her place among the iconic fighting team.

Quasi (2023) Hulu — April 20

Broken Lizard, the comedic minds behind Super Troopers, are back with a Monty Python-esque original movie at Hulu. A hapless hunchback looking for love suddenly finds himself in the middle of a deadly feud when the Pope and the king of France each hire him to kill the other. The Kevin Heffernan-directed film is among the best new streaming movies to check out this week.

The 355 (2022) Peacock — April 21

Starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o, The 355 follows a group of international spies who come together to stop a group of mercenaries with a top-secret weapon. As they race against the clock to avoid disaster, they also need to figure out who is tracking their ever move.

Ghosted (2023) Apple TV Plus — April 21

An action and espionage-centric romcom, Apple TV Plus’ latest feature film is in the vein of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Ghosted tells the story of a man who falls head over heels for his dream woman. Then he comes to realize she’s a secret agent and is swept into a dangerous adventure by her side.

Judy Blume Forever (2023) Prime Video — April 21

Known for her classic works like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, Deenie, and Blubber, novelist Judy Blume is a titan of children’s literature. Approaching teen sexuality with unprecedented frankness, she has been at the center of discussions of book banning, censorship, and teen sexual discovery. This documentary explores her life, work, and legacy.

Those are our top picks from the new streaming movies this week. We hope you can find something to your liking here and that this saves you a bit of scrolling time on your next movie night.

We’ll be back next week with more new movies to stream.

