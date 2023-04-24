Samsung's new battery tech could mean longer lasting (or smaller) phones

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on stacked battery tech that could enable longer-lasting batteries.

The tech will apparently improve energy density by over 10%.

The Korean brand will purportedly use this tech in phones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones all have wildly different battery capacities, ranging from the small 3,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S23 to the 5,000mAh pack in the S23 Ultra. However, it looks like the company is preparing new tech that could deliver better battery life across the board.

Korean publication The Elec reports that Samsung SDI is working with two Chinese companies to develop equipment for creating stacked battery designs.

The outlet notes that Samsung already uses this approach to battery designs for electric cars. However, this new design will purportedly come to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics.

The benefits of stacked battery designs This technique reportedly sees battery materials stacked on top of each other for more compact designs and improved energy density. By comparison, the current solution reportedly sees battery materials rolled up into “jelly rolls” and put in cans.

More specifically, this new method could improve energy density by over 10%, according to The Elec. This new battery design, therefore, has some tantalizing possibilities for future Samsung devices.

For one, this could mean that future Samsung phones gain longer-lasting batteries. Presumably, this means battery capacity gets a ~10% boost. That means a 4,290mAh battery for a vanilla Galaxy S phone instead of 3,900mAh as we see with the standard Galaxy S23. This could also mean Samsung’s Ultra phones go from 5,000mAh to 5,500mAh — if we do indeed see a battery capacity increase.

Do you want a bigger battery or smaller phone? 212 votes Bigger battery, for sure 76 % Give me a smaller phone 24 %

Then again, it’s also possible that Samsung could use this battery tech to maintain battery capacity but shrink the actual battery size. This would in turn allow the firm to maintain or even shrink phone designs. And who doesn’t want to see a slightly smaller Ultra handset?

There’s no timeline for a commercial release just yet, so it might be too soon for the Galaxy S24 series to get stacked battery tech. Either way, we can’t wait to see the first phones arrive with this tech.

