OnePlus Pad pricing revealed: Should Samsung watch out?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has announced pricing for the OnePlus Pad.

Expect to pay $479 for the slate in the US.

The tablet starts at Rs 37,999 in India.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Pad at the global OnePlus 11 launch event earlier this year. The company didn’t release pricing details for the slate at the time though, but we’ve finally got this information on hand.

OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Pad will retail for $479 in the US, which means it undercuts the $700 Galaxy Tab S8 and is a little more expensive than the cheapest 10th-generation iPad ($450).

The tablet will also go on sale in India for Rs 37,999 (~$464) for the base 8GB/128GB model. This price undercuts both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the 10th-generation iPad in the region. In the UK? Then you’ll be paying £449 (~$559) for the new tablet.

Either way, that’s a solid price for what you’re getting on paper. The OnePlus Pad brings last year’s flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of fixed storage, and an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD screen (2,800 x 2,000). The new slate also brings a few other notable features, like a 9,510mAh battery with 67W wired charging, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 13MP rear camera.

OnePlus revealed US pricing for OnePlus Pad accessories too, with the keyboard retailing for $149, the stylus setting you back $99, and the folio case coming in at $39.

In the US and keen on the OnePlus Pad? Then you can get 50% off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 if you buy the tablet during the pre-sale period (April 28 to May 7). The company also has an open-sale offer, discounting the tablet by $50 with an eligible device trade-in. You can nevertheless get in on the action via the button below.

OnePlus Pad OnePlus Pad Fast display • Long-lasting battery • Fast charging An Android tablet with a large battery and a 144Hz display. The OnePlus Pad brings an 11.61-inch 144Hz display and the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It boasts a large 9,510mAh battery, 67W fast wired charging, and Android 13 out of the box. $479.00 at OnePlus

Comments