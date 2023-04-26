It looks like Apple copied a feature from Nothing for upcoming earbuds

Amazon/The Verge

TL;DR The beats Studio Buds Plus were spotted prematurely on Amazon.

The earbuds come in a transparent variant reminiscent of the Nothing Ear series.

The ANC buds are expected to release on May 18 at $169.95.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus have been awaited for a while now, and it seems Amazon has spilled the beans a little ahead of time. The earbuds from the Apple-owned subsidiary were prematurely listed on the e-commerce portal (h/t The Verge). The page has since been removed, but folks managed to grab images, specs, and pricing for the buds.

What immediately jumps out is the transparent model of the Studio Buds Plus. Both the earbuds and their case have a transparent design, akin to the Nothing Ear range. It’s quite a compliment for the startup from one of the world’s largest tech companies. Apart from their newly acquired opacity, the shape of the Studio Buds Plus and their case looks very similar to that of the regular Beats Studio Buds.

Elsewhere, the Amazon listing also revealed some specs of the Beats Studio Buds Plus. It mentions 36 hours of battery life, support for Spatial Audio, IPX4-rated water resistance, improved active noise cancelation and Transparency mode, larger mics, and four bundled ear tip options.

The earbuds were listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price tag. Apple is yet to release this information.

