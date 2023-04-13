The best new streaming shows this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple, and more

Apple TV Plus

It’s hard to keep track of which streaming service is premiering which new show or movie from week to week. Netflix used to be king, but the streaming field is full of alternatives, and they’re all regularly pumping out new content. So, what are the best new streaming shows and where can you watch them?

Every week, we answer that question for you, offering some exciting new and returning titles, including streaming originals, from services like Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and, yes, Netflix. This week’s featured titles include the final seasons of fav-favorites Titans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, An Apple TV Plus mystery miniseries starring Jennifer Garner, a BBC hit making its US debut on Hulu, and more.

We’ll be updating this list every week, so stay tuned for m,ore new streaming shows on every major service.

Best new streaming shows this week

Am I Being Unreasonable (2022-ongoing) Hulu — April 11

After airing on BBC in 2022, this popular British comedy-thriller is making its American debut as a Hulu original series. Nic is stuck in a depressing marriage as she grieves a loss she can’t divulge. She befriends a fellow mom who’s new to the neighborhood, but the two have dangerous secrets that threaten to come to light as they grow closer.

Florida Man (2023) Netflix — April 13

Édgar Ramirez stars in this new comedy-drama miniseries on Netflix. He plays Mike Valentine, a disgraced cop who returns home to Florida to track down a mob boss’ missing girlfriend. Once there, he’s swept up in a wild and deadly treasure hunt.

Titans, season 4 — part 2 (2018-ongoing) HBO Max — April 13

The wait is over! The second half of the final season of Titans is finally launching on HBO Max, one of the most anticipated new streaming shows this week. Find out what happens to the superhero team after the explosive mid-season finale that aired last year.

A Black Lady Sketch Show, season 4 (2019-ongoing) HBO Max — April 14

This hilarious HBO sketch comedy show, created by Robin Thede, is back and streaming on HBO Max. Thede is joined by Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend who play larger-than-life characters. The central trio is joined by plenty of guest stars including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo, Bobby Brown, Kyla Pratt, Omarion, Sam Richardson, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Jane (2023) Apple TV Plus — April 14

This educational series on Apple TV Plus blends live action and animated elements to entertain and enlighten kids. Nine-year-old Jane is a budding environmentalist. As her hero Jane Goodall says, “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” With that philosophy, she goes on adventures using her imagination, to save endangered animals with her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee.

The Last Thing He Told Me (2023) Apple TV Plus — April 14

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me is one of the most exciting new streaming shows this week. Jennifer Garner stars as a woman whose husband suddenly goes missing. Now, she has to protect her 16-year-old step-daughter. Together, maybe they can solve the mystery of what happened to her father.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 5 (2017-ongoing) Prime Video — April 14

The popular Prime Video original series from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino returns for a fifth and final season. The story of a housewife-turned-standup comedian in 1950s and 60s New York will come to a close as Midge continues to push against misogyny to make her mark and find success in the male-dominated world of comedy with her trusted agent Susie by her side.

