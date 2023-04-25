The Galaxy S23's magical Image Clipper tool comes to Galaxy A phones

With the launch of One UI 5.1, Samsung introduced a new tool that was exclusive to the Galaxy S23 family — Image Clipper. Earlier this month, the feature found its way to older Galaxy S devices and the Galaxy Z Fold series. Now the tool is coming to Galaxy A phones, or at least one of them.

The feature that lets you clean up an image, create stickers, and more is rolling out to Samsung’s mid-tier handsets, according to SamMobile . Specifically, Image Clipper is coming to the Galaxy A53, and it is initially rolling out to devices in Europe.

The tool will arrive in an update for firmware version A536BXXU5CWD1. For owners in Europe, you should be able to download the update through Settings. If the update isn’t available yet, it should be there soon.

Image Clipper is a part of the Gallery app that allows you to tap and hold objects in photos to create new images or stickers. If this will be your first time with the tool, here’s how to use it.

Open the Samsung Gallery app. Choose a photo you want to edit. Tap and hold the object you want to use from the photo. Tap on Copy to send it to your clipboard. Tap on Share if you want to send it directly to another app. Tap on Save as image.

Once you save the file as an image, you now have a new image that consists of whatever you lifted from the previous photo. This new image will also appear with a black background.