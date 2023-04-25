We have conflicting reports on the size and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is making some design changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

A leak claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shorter and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The leak runs contrary to previous reports about the handset’s size and weight.

Over the months, there have been numerous leaks involving the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Each leak has given us a clearer picture of the upcoming foldable. However, the latest leak may put into question what we actually know about the Fold 5.

Today, a well-known tipster who goes by Ice Universe tweeted out the measurements and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the leaker, the Fold 5 will measure 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm when folded. When open, the leak claims the Fold 5 will be 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm. They also claim the foldable will weigh 254g.

Exclusive！Size contrast Fold5 Fold4 gap

长 154.9mm 155.1mm 0.2mm

宽 129.9mm 130.1mm 0.2mm

厚 6.1mm 6.3mm 0.2mm

合上宽 67.1mm 67.1mm 0 mm

合上厚：13.4mm 14.2~15.8mm 0.8-2.4mm

重量： 254g 263g 9g — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 25, 2023

If these numbers are true, it would mean the Fold 5 will be smaller and lighter than the Fold 4. To be more specific, it would be 0.2mm shorter, 0.2mm narrower (when unfolded), and 0.2mm thinner. It would also be 9g lighter than its predecessor.

However, this news doesn’t seem to line up with previous reports we’ve heard. A leak from The Pixel said that the Fold 5 would be 158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5mm unfolded and 158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5 — 16mm folded. The outlet also suggested it would weigh 275g. This would make the handset slightly taller and heavier than the Fold 4.

Although these two rumors seem to contradict each other, that appears to be the only leaks in question right now. Rumors regarding the camera sensors, chip, hinge, and more have yet to change.

