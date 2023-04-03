Crazy rumor points to Galaxy S24 series regaining Exynos power

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean news outlet has claimed that Samsung is working on the Exynos 2400 chipset.

It asserts that Samsung is hoping to use it in the Galaxy S24 series next year.

Samsung’s current deal to use Snapdragon chips likely precludes the return of Exynos power for now.

The Galaxy S23 series marks the first time since 2015 that a Galaxy S family is powered by one processor, as all three Galaxy S23 models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. We expect this to be the case for 2024’s Galaxy S24 series as well, but a Korean news outlet is suggesting otherwise.

The Maeil business news publication reports that Samsung is developing the Exynos 2400 processor, with an eye to using it in the Galaxy S24 series next year. The publication further asserts that the chip is expected to be mass-produced in November 2023 at the earliest.

We’re not so sure about this report, though. The biggest reason for our skepticism is the fact that Qualcomm and Samsung signed a 2022 deal that makes Qualcomm Snapdragon chips the only chipset inside Galaxy S flagship phones.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon noted at the time that this was a “multi-year” deal, which suggests the Galaxy S24 series will only be powered by Snapdragon silicon too. So we’re definitely not holding our breath for an Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 series in 2024.

Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos 2200 incoming? Otherwise, Maeil also corroborated a recent report that the Galaxy S23 FE is on the way and will be powered by last year’s Exynos 2200 processor. The publication asserted that the phone will land in H2 2023 and that it could cost 800,000 won (~$608). It further claimed that Samsung has improved the yield rate of the Exynos 2200 by making unspecified “design changes.”

For what it’s worth, rumors in the run-up to the Galaxy S22 launch suggested that Samsung had dramatically reduced the clock speed of the Exynos 2200 GPU due to heating concerns. So we could potentially be looking at better performance and/or efficiency than the Galaxy S22 series if the company has indeed made design-related changes.

Would you buy an Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S23 FE? 150 votes Yes, for sure 5 % It depends on phone pricing/features 31 % No, I wouldn't 64 %

Comments