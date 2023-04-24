The Pixel Fold could continue the Google trend of slow charging speeds

How To I Solve/Steve Hemmerstoffer

TL;DR A new Google Pixel Fold leak has dished out more specs.

The foldable is said to offer a 4,500mAh battery with 23W charging speeds.

That means we should expect charging speeds in the same ballpark as the Pixel 7 line.

The steady stream of Google Pixel Fold rumors has turned into a deluge of info, with spec leaks, a hands-on video, and more emerging in recent days. Now, a trusted leaker has dished out more Pixel Fold specs.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has posted Pixel Fold specs on Twitter, and most of these specs line up with previous leaks. That means a Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 7.6-inch QXGA+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a 5.8-inch HD+ 120Hz OLED screen. We’re not sure if the latter resolution is a typo, as previous leaks indeed pointed to an FHD+ screen.

Twitter/Yogesh Brar

Nevertheless, the foldable phone is also tipped to arrive with a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 10.8MP tele, 10.8MP ultrawide), an 8MP inner selfie camera, and a 9.5MP outer selfie shooter.

No change on the charging front We haven’t heard specific battery and charging figures until now, but Brar asserts that the Pixel Fold will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 23W charging speeds.

It’s unclear if the 23W figure refers to wired or wireless charging, or if the Pixel Fold will even have wireless charging. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 7 Pro brings 23W wired and 23W wireless speeds.

In any event, these figures suggest that the Pixel Fold will be very slow to charge. Our own testing shows that the Pixel 7 (4,355mAh battery and 21W charging) and Pixel 7 Pro (5,000mAh battery and 23W charging) both take 100 minutes or more to fully charge.

So it stands to reason that we could see a similar charging time for Google’s upcoming foldable. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings a similarly sized battery and 25W wired speeds, taking 85 minutes for a full charge.

