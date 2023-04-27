Samsung extends 4-year update policy to one of its cheapest A series phones

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung now covers the newly launched Galaxy A24 with four years of Android updates.

The under $300 device will get updates till Android 17.

It is also covered by five years of security updates.

Samsung quietly announced the Galaxy A24 earlier this week. The phone is one of Samsung’s cheapest A series devices, succeeding the Galaxy A23, and the company just made it even more appealing by adding it to its four-year update roster. Previously, the cheapest Samsung A series device to enjoy Samsung’s industry-leading update commitment was the Galaxy A33.

The Galaxy A24 comes with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. This means the phone should get updated all the way to Android 17. It even gets five years worth of security updates. That’s one heck of an update promise for a handset that costs under ~$300.

We’re yet to see a US launch for the Galaxy A24. The phone is currently selling in Vietnam and a few African regions. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card slot, and dual-SIM connectivity.

The rear camera system of the phone is equipped with three shooters — 50MP wide + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro. There’s a 13MP selfie shooter up front.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A24 has two color options: Lime Green and Vampire Black. It starts at VND 6,490,000 (~$276) for the 6GB RAM version and VND 6,990,000 (~$297) for the 8GB RAM variant.

There’s no word yet on the phone’s US availability and pricing.

