The Lenovo ThinkPhone is much, much cheaper than expected, which is good news

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will cost $699.

This is a lower price than we saw leaked earlier this year, which had it more in the $1,000 range.

It is available now for enterprise customers, but anyone can buy one starting April 28.

When we first saw the ThinkPhone at CES 2023, we immediately loved it. It takes familiar design elements of the ThinkPad laptop series, adds some pretty impressive Android phone specs, and uses an intuitive software suite to enhance its capabilities. Of course, we were disappointed to learn through leaks that the price could push into the $1,000 range, but them’s the breaks, right?

Fortunately, the leaks were dead wrong. Today, we learned the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola (its full, official name) is only going to cost $699. This makes it the same price as last year’s Galaxy S22 and $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S23.

For that $699 price, you get a very impressive spec sheet. For processing power, you have last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Yeah, it’s an older chip, but it’s still plenty powerful. That’s paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.

One of the more notable aspects of the phone is its impressive display. It features a 6.6-inch 1080p OLED with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s really impressive in person. On the back, you’ve got the distinctive “Think” logo you would expect, as well as the nifty aramid fiber back panel. That panel helps it earn an IP68 rating as well as MIL-STD-810H compliance. This means the Lenovo ThinkPhone is very durable.

Business customers will love the ThinkPhone for its deep integration with ThinkPad laptops. An app called Think 2 Think allows the two devices to work together in surprisingly useful ways, such as sharing data, clipboard info, and more.

Speaking of business customers, they are first on the list to grab a Lenovo ThinkPhone. Eligible enterprise users can get the phone starting today. For the rest of us, we’ll need to wait until April 28. Starting then, the phone will be available exclusively from Motorola.com and Lenovo.com.

Comments