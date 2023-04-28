Nothing will be among first phone brands to offer Android 14 beta access

Supplied by Nothing

TL;DR Nothing will be one of the first Google Android partners to offer beta access to Android 14.

The company didn’t reveal any release details, though.

Google I/O is right around the corner, and that gets us Android fans all excited! We’re expecting to learn a lot more about the major Android 14 features at the event, as well as get our hands on the first set of Android 14 OEM betas. For Nothing Phone 1 users, Nothing has announced that it will be one of the first Android partners to offer beta access to Android 14.

Up until now, you needed a supported Google Pixel device or the Android emulator to install and experience the Android 14 beta. You could also install an Android 14 GSI on a supported Android device, but that will give you access to the barebones stock Android build.

At the Google I/O keynote event, we expect Google to announce more Android 14 features, an updated timeline, as well as the first wave of Android partners that will be offering specific Android 14 beta builds for their flagship devices. These specific beta builds often start off with the same barebones experience, but OEMs work to add their own UX elements to it.

Do you run beta versions of Android on your phone? 90 votes Yes, I do 39 % I used to, but not anymore 11 % No, but I'd like to 24 % No, and I don't plan to do so 26 %

Either way, these device-specific beta builds are a great way for developers and enthusiasts to experience Android 14 before it gets ready for a wider public release.

It’s great to see that Nothing will be part of the first wave of Android 14 beta releases. We expect other major OEMs will also join the party much like we’ve seen in previous years. For Nothing, this is a big win as it positions the London startup as a good option for Android enthusiasts in the mid-range, outside of the Pixel A-series.

Hopefully, this Android 14 beta participation will lead to an expedited stable release for the Nothing Phone 1 in Q4 2023. Maybe the Nothing Phone 2 will launch with Android 14 right out of the box? A man can dream, right?

