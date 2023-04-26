Latest Pixel 7a press renders leave little to the imagination

WinFuture/Google

TL;DR Google Pixel 7a press renders have surfaced online via a trusted website.

The images indeed line up with previously leaked renders.

We also get a look at apparent Pixel 7a protective cases.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a at its I/O developer conference next month, and there’s been no shortage of leaks. Now, a trusted news outlet has given us a closer look at the upcoming mid-ranger.

WinFuture posted a slew of apparent Pixel 7a press renders, showing off the device in various colors and from a few angles. Check out a few of the images below, with more available via the source.

The images show the Pixel 7a in blue, white, and gray color options, along with matching protective cases. You can view some case pictures below.

We don’t get any new Pixel 7a specs here, though. Nevertheless, leaks point to a 90Hz OLED screen, wireless charging, and a dual rear camera (64MP+12MP). As for pricing, WinFuture previously hinted at a €500 to €550 (~$549 to ~$604) price tag.

The Google I/O conference kicks off on May 10. So check back then to potentially find out more about the Pixel 7a and other Google announcements.

