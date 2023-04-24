Pixel Fold hands-on video leaked: Get a load of that smooth folding action!

Kuba Wojciechowski

TL;DR An alleged hands-on video of the Google Pixel Fold has leaked.

It shows Google’s first foldable phone in the flesh for the very first time.

A number of details about the upcoming Pixel Fold leaked on Friday, but the weekend brought us our very first real look at Google’s first foldable phone.

On Saturday, tipster and code-sleuth Kuba Wojciechowski posted a short clip of the alleged Pixel Fold on their Twitter account. The video shows someone folding and unfolding the device. The screen lights up for a split second, and the crease in the middle is barely visible with the display turned on.

The alleged Pixel Fold also seems to have quite a smooth folding action, with the two halves of the internal display shutting flat on top of each other. It’s very reminiscent of the OPPO Find N2’s Flexion Hinge. A recent leak from CNBC suggested that the Pixel Fold could feature the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone.

Elsewhere, we can spot a pin-hole camera on the external display and a punch-hole camera on the internal screen’s top bezel. Speaking of, the bezels seem to run all around the inner display and they are pretty sizeable. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the back of the phone and its rear camera setup.

As for the specs, the Pixel Fold is expected to have a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer screen and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display. It appears the rear camera setup would include a 48MP shooter, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and another 10.8MP ultrawide snapper. Other key specs include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Tensor G2 chip, and a Titan M2 security chip.

We may not have to wait long to find out more about the phone since word has it that Google could showcase it at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

