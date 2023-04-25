If you have your Steam library in one place and want to shift it elsewhere, here is how to move Steam games to another drive.

QUICK ANSWER

To move your entire library, quit Steam and ensure the app is closed. Next, open your Steam installation folder. By default on Windows, this is “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam"; on macOS, it's “~/Library/Application Support/Steam"; on Linux, it's “~/.local/share/Steam/." Delete everything except the “steamapps" and “userdata" folders and the Steam executable file itself. Cut and paste the entire “Steam" folder to the new location. Launch Steam and log in.

If you want to move one or a few games, make a new Steam library by opening Steam > Settings > Downloads > Steam Library Folders. Hit the + button and choose a new drive, then click Select. In the pop-up window that appears, click Add. To move a game, open your Steam Library and find the game you want to move. Right-click on it, choose Properties > Local Files and then choose Move install folder… In the pop-up window, select the new drive and click Move.

To change the default installation folder, open Steam > Settings > Downloads > Steam Library Folders. Choose the drive that you wish to make the default. Click on the … button and select Make Default.

