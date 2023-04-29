Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

OnLeaks/Smartprix

TL;DR Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked.

The new hinge of the phone is on full display in the leaked images.

The device is expected to be thinner this time around. Display bezels may also shrink.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still months away, but leaks have been relentlessly spoiling Samsung’s Unpacked party. The phone has now appeared in renders shared by prolific and highly accurate leaker OnLeaks in partnership with Smartprix. So this, folks, is as close as we’ll probably get to seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 before Samsung officially announces it. But enough chatter, let’s get into the phone’s design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: On the hinge of perfection?

It’s been long rumored that Samsung is fixing the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold line this year to reduce the appearance of a crease on the display. The new hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on full display in the renders.

The tipsters suggest that the overall thickness of the upcoming foldable has reduced to 13.4mm when folded as opposed to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which measured between 14.2mm to 15.8mm due to the hinge gap. Samsung is expected to use a “droplet” style hinge design similar to OPPO’s second-gen Flexion hinge used on the Find N2.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to retain the same 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen. However, we may see the bezels shrink all around. The device is expected to measure 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm when unfolded and 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5mm when folded.

Furthermore, the leakers note that the triple rear camera module of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will protrude from the back. The position of the LED flash has changed slightly, and it’s now moved to the side from the bottom.

That’s about it for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Multiple leaks in the past have outed possible specs, the release timeline, and other information about the phone. You can read all about them in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumor roundup.

