iPhone 15 Pro renders suggest 'Action button' is real, replacing mute switch

TL;DR iPhone 15 Pro leaked CAD-based renders affirm some rumored design details.

The volume buttons appear to be sticking around for now, but the mute switch might change to an “Action button.”

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will likely not lose the mute switch.

We’ve seen a few different rumors related to the designs of the iPhone 15 series. Notably, rumors all seem to point to Apple differentiating more between Pro-level and non-Pro-level models. One of the rumors was that Pro-level iPhones could get a new solid-state volume rocker and lose out on the mute switch, with a mute button taking its place.

A new set of leaked CAD-based renders of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max suggest these rumors are partly true (via 9to5Mac). The renders suggest Apple has rolled back its decision to revamp the volume buttons. In other words, the two volume buttons should look, feel, and function the same as they do on current iPhones.

However, it appears Apple is sticking with removing the mute switch. This switch — which has appeared on every iPhone since the original in 2007 — is likely being turned into a button. Interestingly, this button would appear to be similar to the Action button we see on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Although this is all speculation, it’s assumed this “Action button” (not likely to be what Apple calls it) would allow users to do more than just mute their phone. On the Apple Watch Ultra, this button can activate Shortcuts, which are programmable routines. It’s possible (and even likely) Apple will port this feature to the Pro-level iPhones. This would mean being able to quickly perform certain tasks using this button. Theoretically, it would also still work as a mute toggle, although the specifics of this are unclear at the moment.

Do note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus should not see these changes. The mute switch should continue to function as normal on those models.

Other iPhone 15 Pro design changes

Outside of the buttons, these new leaked renders suggest some other minor changes and reaffirm some others. The renders show an overall curvier design, the presence of a USB-C port (see you later, Lightning), and the continuation of Dynamic Island. The bezels are also slimmer, which is always nice to see.

Notably, the camera module is a bit different in these renders than the ones we’ve seen previously. The camera bump doesn’t look to be as massive as what we saw in previous leaks, for one. Also, we see that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra, if Apple changes things up) has a slightly larger module. This lends credence to the rumor that the highest-tier iPhone 15 model might have a periscope zoom lens. Although high-end Android phones have had this for years, this would be the first time an iPhone had this feature.

We expect the iPhone 15 Pro to land in September this year.

