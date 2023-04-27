New Pixel 7a leak shows the phone in Coral for the first time

Evan Blass

TL;DR A new leak shows the upcoming Pixel 7a in a fourth colorway.

The new color is believed to be called Coral.

This is the first time a Pixel phone has been offered in four colors.

Earlier today, a leak filled in some holes and gave us a full picture the Google Pixel 7a’s specs. Now a new leak does the same with the Google Pixel 7a’s colors.

Well known and reputable leaker Evan Blass took to Twitter today to give us a new image of the Pixel 7a. While we’ve seen renders of the Pixel 7a before, we’ve never seen it like this. The latest render leak shows off the handset draped in an orangish/pink color much like the Coral Google Nest Mini. It’s believed that this colorway is also called Coral.

Previously, we learned of the white and black Pixel 7a colors known as Cotton and Carbon respectively. Later, a leak gave us a look at the new Arctic Blue colorway. Now Coral joins the group as likely the final piece of the colorway puzzle.

According to earlier leaks, the Pixel 7a is expected to launch for $499 on May 10 during Google I/O 2023. The handset is expected to run on a Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. There will be a 64MP primary rear camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide rear camera, and a 10.8MP front camera.

In another first for the Google Pixel A series, the phone should feature a 90Hz display. And the device is said to have a 4,400mAh battery with a claimed 72 hours of battery backup. Altogether, Google’s upcoming Pixel A will be noticeably more premium than its predecessors. This is likely why Google bumped up the price tag for the next generation phone.

