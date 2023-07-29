The Weekly Authority: 📦 Galaxy Unpacked, unpacked plus Google's foldable tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 255th edition here with everything from Galaxy Unpacked, the possibility of a foldable Google tablet, a Sony Xperia 5 V video leak, pizza-scented Xbox controllers, and more…

👻 This week I’ve been hunting for something new to get my teeth into now Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is finished (it was GOOD!) and I’m eyeing Gylt. I have a feeling nothing is going to live up to the spookiness of Oxenfree for now, though, so I’m also going to replay the first game. Can you believe it’s been seven years since it was released?

Popular news this week

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Xiaomi: Xiaomi reveals first Mix Fold 3 details: Everything the Z Fold 5 isn’t?

Movies/TV

Amazon

Gaming:

Microsoft

Reviews

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Weekly Wonder

To celebrate the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Microsoft’s made a pizza-scented Xbox controller. Cowabunga! Sadly — or perhaps happily, depending on your sense of smell — you can’t buy one of these as they’re part of a giveaway.

The new design comes in four variants, one for each TMNT (Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael, like you needed a reminder). They’re pretty much just stock Xbox controllers, but if you want your gaming sessions to smell like cheese and pepperoni…

How can you win one? Follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter X and retweet this post, but you’ve only got until August 13 to do so. Or you can head to Microsoft’s Experience Center on Fifth Avenue in NYC on August 2 for a promo event, if you want to sniff one for yourself.

We reckon this is one for the most hardcore heroes in a half-shell fans only…

Tech Calendar August: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch August 11: Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 on sale

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 on sale September 6: Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series X

Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series X October 24-26: Snapdragon Summit 2023 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?)

Snapdragon Summit 2023 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?) January 2024: OnePlus 12 global launch

Tech Tweet of the Week

Twitter / The Hustle

Something extra: It’s National Mustard Day next week, August 5, and Skittles has teamed up with French’s Mustard to create… mustard-flavored Skittles? Will you be trying them? (h/t: The Hustle).

Have an amazing week! Also, before I go, it might be time for me to bid you all farewell, as I think this will be my last week on The Weekly Authority. It’s been a blast and I’ll miss our weekly news dive — but things will continue without me, with all the top tech news of the week right here (though maybe slightly less talk of video games).😅

💀 In the words of Skeletor, until we meet again!

P.S., please subscribe to the Daily Authority, where you’ll still catch me on Tuesdays…

Paula Beaton, Copy Editor.

Comments