You might have to wait a really long time for the Galaxy Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly decide next month whether or not to mass-produce the Galaxy Ring.

The wearable might only launch in 2024 at the earliest.

Samsung’s smart ring might only debut in 2025 if the company seeks medical approval.

All signs point to Samsung being in the early stages of developing a so-called Galaxy Ring, joining the likes of the Oura Ring and other smart rings. Now, a report from Korea suggests that it might only launch next year at the earliest.

The Elec reports that Samsung will decide next month whether or not to mass-produce the Galaxy Ring. The outlet adds that product development can begin once the company decides on mass production.

Unfortunately, the outlet says we might have to wait until at least 2024 before we see the smart ring. This timeline could stretch out even further if Samsung seeks medical approval for the wearable.

Galaxy Ring: A 2024 or 2025 release? The Elec explains that product development is expected to take seven to eight months, while medical approval could take an additional 10 to 12 months.

“Even if Samsung Electronics starts product development in September and finishes development by April next year, it will take an additional 10 to 12 months to obtain medical device approval,” an industry source told the outlet, potentially pushing the release date to 2025.

But the Galaxy Ring could launch next year if Samsung decides to skip the medical device approval process, the outlet asserts. Either way, it sounds like you should buy an Oura Ring or another brand’s smart ring for now if you don’t want to wait.

