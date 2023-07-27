Xiaomi reveals first Mix Fold 3 details: Everything the Z Fold 5 isn't?

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mix Fold 3 foldable is in the works.

The company revealed that the device will launch next month.

The new foldable will have a periscope camera and a thin and light design.

Xiaomi has offered the Mix Fold series of foldable phones since 2021, and we’ve heard rumors about an upcoming Mix Fold 3 for a few months now. The smartphone maker has finally confirmed the existence of the device, while dishing out a few details.

Xiaomi took to Weibo and later to Twitter to confirm that the Mix Fold 3 is in the works and will be revealed in August. The smartphone maker added that the foldable phone would have a “slim and lightweight” design, revealing a teaser image in the process.

The brand also revealed a few camera-related details, confirming that the Mix Fold 3 would pack a Leica-branded quad camera setup, high-refractive lenses, and more compact OIS motors. At least one of these cameras will be a periscope camera, Xiaomi added in its posts.

A rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 5? This wouldn’t be the first time we see a foldable phone with a thin design and periscope camera, as the Google Pixel Fold ticks these two boxes. Nevertheless, these features are missing from the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 5, so it’s still noteworthy to see on Xiaomi’s foldable.

Frequent tipster Digital Chat Station has also chimed in with a few apparent Mix Fold 3 details. The leaker claims that the new foldable phone will have wireless charging functionality and a hover/flex mode. They also assert that Xiaomi is focused on performance, battery life, imaging, and screen quality.

We’ve asked Xiaomi whether the Mix Fold 3 will be a China-only affair or if there are plans for a global release. We’ll update the article if/when Xiaomi gets back to us, but history tells us that the device might be limited to its home country. Here’s hoping Xiaomi bucks that unfortunate trend.

Comments