Galaxy S23 FE spotted in new listing, expect slow wireless charging
- The Galaxy S23 FE has appeared on a wireless charging database.
- The listing shows a real-world photo of the handset.
- The wireless charging listing says the phone has a maximum received power of 4.4W.
Two days ago, Android Authority received confirmation from a Samsung representative that a Galaxy FE smartphone will launch soon. That representative revealed that an announcement would be made “imminently.” But as we wait for that long-awaited announcement, it appears the Galaxy S23 FE has popped up in a new listing.
Discovered by the folks over at 9to5Google, it seems that the Galaxy S23 FE has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium website — a wireless charging database. The listing shows the full name of the device and its model number (SM-S711U).
The listing doesn’t provide a ton of information, but it does give us two bits of important information. The first notable thing about the listing is that it gives us a real-world photo of the device. Before this, we only had leaked renders to go off of, so this is the first time we’ve had a real look at the handset. The second important piece of info is in regards to the wireless charging speed.
According to the listing, the Galaxy S23 FE only received a 4.4W maximum received power rating. Not exactly the fastest wireless charging you’ll find out there on the market. So if you’re in a hurry and you need the phone charged up, you’re probably going to want to stick with a wired connection.
Given that this listing has gone up, it suggests Samsung is starting to finalize the registration process. This would seem to support what the Samsung representative said about a launch not being far off.