Galaxy S23 FE spotted in new listing, expect slow wireless charging

TL;DR The Galaxy S23 FE has appeared on a wireless charging database.

The listing shows a real-world photo of the handset.

The wireless charging listing says the phone has a maximum received power of 4.4W.

Two days ago, Android Authority received confirmation from a Samsung representative that a Galaxy FE smartphone will launch soon. That representative revealed that an announcement would be made “imminently.” But as we wait for that long-awaited announcement, it appears the Galaxy S23 FE has popped up in a new listing.

Discovered by the folks over at 9to5Google, it seems that the Galaxy S23 FE has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium website — a wireless charging database. The listing shows the full name of the device and its model number (SM-S711U).

The listing doesn’t provide a ton of information, but it does give us two bits of important information. The first notable thing about the listing is that it gives us a real-world photo of the device. Before this, we only had leaked renders to go off of, so this is the first time we’ve had a real look at the handset. The second important piece of info is in regards to the wireless charging speed.

Wireless Power Consortium

According to the listing, the Galaxy S23 FE only received a 4.4W maximum received power rating. Not exactly the fastest wireless charging you’ll find out there on the market. So if you’re in a hurry and you need the phone charged up, you’re probably going to want to stick with a wired connection.

Given that this listing has gone up, it suggests Samsung is starting to finalize the registration process. This would seem to support what the Samsung representative said about a launch not being far off.

