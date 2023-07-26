We have bad news if you wanted a Galaxy Z Flip 5 Bespoke edition

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR There will not be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Bespoke edition.

Samsung confirmed to Android Authority that this popular feature won’t be offered.

There are four main colors for the phone as well as for online-exclusive colors.

One of the coolest things offered with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the Bespoke edition. Using an online interface, you could pick the colors and designs of your clamshell foldable, allowing you to truly make the phone your own.

With the launch of the 2023 version of the phone today, we were looking forward to seeing the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Bespoke edition. However, that did not come to be. Samsung confirmed to Android Authority that there will not be a bespoke system for the 2023 clamshell foldable.

Instead, you’ll need to stick with the four standard colors Samsung offers: Graphite, Lavender, Cream, and Mint. In addition to these, there are four web-exclusive colors: Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. Do note that few countries will see all eight colors, so check with your local retailers to see if the color you want is available in your area.

Thankfully, Samsung is offering a whole slew of first-party cases for the phone. Obviously, that’s not as fun as a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Bespoke model would be, but the cases have some neat tricks. The Flipsuit Case, for example, uses an NFC chip to automatically change your Flex Window’s color scheme when you snap on the case.

If you want to pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip 5 — even though you can’t customize it — hit the link below.

