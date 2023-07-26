Threads gets the chronological feed you’ve wanted since day 1

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Several new features are now being pushed out to Threads users.

The most prominent addition is arguably the chronological follower feed.

We also get post translations, improved notification filtering, and more.

Meta launched Threads earlier this month as a rival to Twitter, bringing a similar micro-blogging approach to the table. In saying so, the platform had a few major missing features at launch.

Now, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed on Threads that they’re rolling out a few major additions to the platform. For starters, we’re getting a long-awaited chronological feed option, only showing posts from people you follow. That means you don’t have to deal with the default algorithmic approach, showing plenty of content from people you don’t follow.

The second notable feature is translation functionality, translating posts to your preferred language. This has long been a staple of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, so we’re glad to see it here as well.

Do you have a chronological feed in Threads? 17 votes Yes 35 % No 65 %

Finally, Mosseri adds that Threads is also getting new ways to filter notifications in the Activity tab, a follow button to more easily follow your followers, and an improved UI to approve new followers if you have a private account.

The chronological feed can reportedly be activated by tapping the Threads icon at the top of the app or the home icon in the bottom left. This doesn’t seem to work for us at the moment, even though myself and another colleague are running the beta versions of the app. This suggests a gradual rollout by Threads for now.

Comments