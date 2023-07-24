Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Twitter has killed the bird logo and replaced it with an 'X'
- Twitter has changed its brand logo from the famous blue bird to the letter X.
- X will be the future of “unlimited interactivity,” according to Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino.
Update: July 24, 2023 (6:15 AM ET): Twitter has officially changed its logo from the bird to the letter “X,” representing Elon Musk-owned X Corp. The website is still called Twitter, though, and the rebranding is restricted to just the logo.
Original article: July 24, 2023 (1:18 AM ET): Twitter is rebranding itself under the Elon Musk regime. Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo will soon be replaced by an “X” logo that Musk revealed a few hours ago. The X.com website also redirects to Twitter, and as per Musk, the new X logo should go live on Twitter sometime today.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Musk’s surprising rebranding announcement was accompanied by several tweets from Linda Yaccarino, the recently appointed Twitter CEO. Yaccarino said X is the future of unlimited interactivity centered around audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking.
“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past eight months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” Yaccarino announced.
On Sunday, Musk also polled millions of users to ask if they would be okay with Twitter changing its color scheme from blue to black. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he said.
Twitter is already operating under the name “X Corp” since Musk took over the platform. He has long envisioned a WeChat-like “super app,” and that’s precisely what X aims to become.
It’s Monday morning right now, and Twitter’s blue bird is still very much alive. We’ll have to wait and see when the switch with the new X logo takes place.