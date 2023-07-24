Twitter has killed the bird logo and replaced it with an 'X'

Update: July 24, 2023 (6:15 AM ET): Twitter has officially changed its logo from the bird to the letter “X,” representing Elon Musk-owned X Corp. The website is still called Twitter, though, and the rebranding is restricted to just the logo.

Original article: July 24, 2023 (1:18 AM ET): Twitter is rebranding itself under the Elon Musk regime. Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo will soon be replaced by an “X” logo that Musk revealed a few hours ago. The X.com website also redirects to Twitter, and as per Musk, the new X logo should go live on Twitter sometime today.