Apple accidentally reveals functionality of new iPhone 15 Pro 'Action Button'

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to ditch the physical mute switch and replace it with a programmable “ Action Button .” We’ve been hearing about this new button for a while now, but none of the leaks and rumors have been able to ascertain its functionality. Now, it looks like Apple has accidentally leaked what the so-called iPhone 15 Pro Action Button can do.

The company released the fourth iOS 17 beta to developers yesterday. Code snippets found in the software (via MacRumors) reveal that the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have nine different functions. These include the following:

Accessibility : A possible option to allow users to quickly access accessibility features like Assistive Touch.

: A possible option to allow users to quickly access accessibility features like Assistive Touch. Shortcuts : This might let users run any shortcuts they create on the Shortcuts app.

: This might let users run any shortcuts they create on the Shortcuts app. Silent Mode : This is pretty self-explanatory and should function like the mute switch on current iPhones.

: This is pretty self-explanatory and should function like the mute switch on current iPhones. Camera : A possible option to quickly launch the camera app.

: A possible option to quickly launch the camera app. Flashlight : An easy way to switch on the flashlight of the phone.

: An easy way to switch on the flashlight of the phone. Focus : This function could let users switch Focus mode on or off.

: This function could let users switch Focus mode on or off. Magnifier : This might launch the magnifier on the iPhone’s camera app.

: This might launch the magnifier on the iPhone’s camera app. Translate : The option could allow users to fire up the Translate app.

: The option could allow users to fire up the Translate app. Voice Memos: Users might be able to quickly start recording voice memos using this option.

The Action Button appears to be extremely multipurpose with all the features revealed in the iOS 17 beta. Apple could also have additional features in store. We will need to wait and see what the company shows at its fall launch event, which will most likely take place in September.