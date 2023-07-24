Samsung's Smart View can finally mirror your screen to Chromecast devices

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A hidden Samsung “Labs” menu for Smart View was found in One UI 5.1.

The hidden menu has a toggle that will allow users to turn on Google Cast.

It takes a few steps to enable the feature.

Samsung’s One UI 5.1 update introduced a number of changes when it rolled out, like custom wallpapers and new search features in the Gallery app. One of those many changes was just discovered recently, and it involves Samsung’s Smart View feature.

Discovered by the folks over at Android Police, it appears there is a Samsung “Labs” menu hidden in One UI 5.1. By accessing that menu, Galaxy owners can finally give their Galaxy device the ability to screen mirror to a Chromecast or Android TV.

When you need to show something from your phone to your friends, family, coworkers, or whoever else is in the room, screen mirroring can really come in handy. For Samsung, that feature is called Smart View, which relies on the Miracast standard. The only problem is Miracast is not as ubiquitous as it needs to be. So Galaxy owners are usually limited to casting on Samsung TVs, Roku, and a few other options. Meanwhile, Chromecast, Android TV OS, and many other systems rely on the Google Cast standard, which was not compatible with Smart View.

According to the outlet, to enable the feature, you’ll need to open Smart View through Quick Settings. From there, you’ll need to tap on “About Smart View,” which should show you the version number. If you rapidly tap on the version number, you’ll receive a prompt to insert a password (#00rtsp00). After pressing OK, the hidden menu will appear with a list of toggles that includes Google Cast. You just need to switch this toggle on and your Galaxy device should now be able to screen mirror on Chromecast or Android TV.

So far, this feature has been tested on a Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The feature may also be available on other devices, but we have not done tests on other devices yet.

Comments