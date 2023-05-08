All signs hint toward OPPO and OnePlus leaving France. Rest of Europe next?

Rumors of leaving Europe have been swirling around OPPO and OnePlus (an OPPO subsidiary) for a while now. While OPPO claims it has no plans of exiting the market, its actions may suggest otherwise.

OPPO has reportedly ceased its commercial animator operations in France, according to the French outlet Frandroid . This role is described as being very important for product promotion in stores, training of sales staff, and product evangelization.

Several retailers also told the outlet that the brand is looking to sell its current inventory. Those sellers are not expecting to get shipments of new products, nor are they going to highlight those products.

One salesperson elaborated further on the subject. Here’s a Google translation of the quote:

We understood that they were leaving, because we were more trained on new products. We see the Find X coming out in China, oh no, it’s not coming out in France. We see the Renos arriving, will they be released in France? Neither. When the Find N2 Flip arrives, we are told of a store release, and then finally no, it is only available on the site.

It appears that a vast majority of commercial animators in this market work for a contractor called Atmospheres. According to the outlet, the company has furloughed all external employees working for OPPO. Atmospheres will also reportedly lose its contract with OPPO on June 30.