Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Everything we know so far

Update: April 3, 2023 (05:17 PM ET): We have updated the Galaxy Tab S9 hub to include leaked specs and renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series should be the next set of flagship Android tablets from the South Korean tech giant. Samsung launched three new models in the Galaxy Tab S8 series last year. It was the first time that the company introduced an “Ultra” category tablet with the massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, complete with premium specs and high-end pricing to take on Apple’s iPad Pro. Expectations are even higher for Samsung’s 2023 tablet flagships. Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy Tab S9 series so far.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series?

If rumors are correct, Samsung is indeed preparing three new models in the Galaxy Tab S9 line. According to GalaxyClub, a reputable source of Samsung leaks, the company’s new tablet series will mirror the Galaxy Tab S8 line and consist of the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Dutch publication also posted the model numbers for the series. You can see those below: Galaxy Tab S9: SM-X710 (Wi-Fi), SM-X716B (5G Global), SM-X718U (5G US)

SM-X710 (Wi-Fi), SM-X716B (5G Global), SM-X718U (5G US) Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: SM-X810 (Wi-Fi), SM-X816B (5G Global), SM-X818U (5G US)

SM-X810 (Wi-Fi), SM-X816B (5G Global), SM-X818U (5G US) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: SM-X910 (Wi-Fi), SM-X916B (5G Global), SM-X918U (5G US)

What is the Galaxy Tab S9 series release date?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 — July 31, 2019

— July 31, 2019 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — August 5, 2020

— August 5, 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — February 9, 2022 Samsung debuted the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the Galaxy S22 series in early 2022. However, no new tablet announcements accompanied the Galaxy S23 launch earlier this year. That’s probably because Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of the year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. This information comes courtesy of The Elec, which reported last October that Samsung postponed the development of the new tablets due to the economic slowdown and weakened demand for tech products. As a result, the Tab S9 series launch apparently got pushed further into 2023.

We’ll keep an eye out for more rumors regarding the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series and update this article with any potential release information.

What features and specs will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series have?

Design Until recently, the design of the Galaxy Tab S9 series remained a mystery. However, that changed after renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus leaked. Based on the images, it seems Samsung decided to stick mostly with the same aesthetics as the Galaxy Tab S8 Series. The only difference appears to be the dual rear cameras that look a lot like the ones on the Galaxy S23 series.

These renders are only for the Plus version of the tablet, though. It’s unknown if the rest of the series will also look like this. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could feature a display notch again, while the Tab S9 may go with the punch-hole-in-the-bezel design. Of course, these are our assumptions, and we’ll have to wait for more credible information to surface for the design details of the Tab S9 series.

Specs and features

While we don’t have much knowledge about the design of the new Samsung tablets, we’ve started to see some specs courtesy of early Galaxy Tab S9 leaks.

An exclusive report from SamMobile claimed in February that the Galaxy Tab S9 series would have an IP67 rating. That’s a significant upgrade since Samsung’s flagship tablets haven’t featured water resistance until now.

Meanwhile, a tipster named Revegnus on Twitter revealed that the Tab S9 Ultra would be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same one found on the Galaxy S23 series. Compared to the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy increases the primary clock speed by .16GHz and the GPU clock speed by 39MHz. It’s essentially like a “Plus” variant of Qualcomm’s top chip.

The Tab S9 series will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

Apart from the processor, the leaker also outed the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s battery size. According to them, the tablet will be equipped with a 10,880mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 11,220mAh battery of the Tab S8 Ultra. It’s still bigger than the 2022 iPad Pro’s 10,758mAh battery and should make for a long-lasting tablet.

Another leak — provided by WolfofTablets and OnLeaks — revealed that the Plus variant could have a resolution of 1752 x 2800. That display is said to be 12.4 inches, with the tablet measuring 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm. It is also expected to have two rear cameras, a selfie camera, and a secondary front-facing sensor that could be another camera for landscape videos and pictures. Finally, it reportedly offers S Pen support, 45W charging, and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Will the base Tab S9 model get an upgrade to an OLED display this time? Will Samsung maintain the 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch sizes across the three models? Will they all feature smaller batteries or the new “for Galaxy” chip? These and many more questions remain unanswered about the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Watch this space for more information as and when leaks reveal new details about the tablets.

What will the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series prices be?

Once again, there’s no information on pricing for the Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, we expect Samsung to ask for at least the same amount of cash as the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. That means the regular Tab S9 model should cost around $699, the Tab S9 Plus could start at $899, and the Tab s9 Ultra should be the most expensive of the lot at $1,099+. Nothing is set in stone, though. Samsung may or may not alter the prices of the new tablets.

