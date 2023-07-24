Sony Xperia 5 V video leaks: A major change is coming for the series

TL;DR The Sony Xperia 5 V has apparently appeared in a leaked video ad.

It looks like Sony is ditching the triple-camera system in favor of a dual-camera setup.

The phone also seems to retain the 3.5mm port of prior models.

Sony released the Xperia 1 V earlier this year, continuing the trend of a super-powered premium flagship phone. The company has traditionally released an Xperia 5 model in the second half of each year, and it looks like we got an extensive look at this next model via a leaked video.

Redditor JB2Unique posted an apparent video ad for the Sony Xperia 5 V, and it looks like the Japanese company could be taking a different approach with this series. Check out the video at the top of the page and the screenshots below.

The clip shows that the Xperia 5 V apparently has a dual rear camera system (presumably main and ultrawide). This would be the first time in the series that the company isn’t offering a triple rear camera setup. This suggests that the phone could be cheaper than previous devices. We can also make out a ZEISS T* symbol on the camera housing, suggesting that the company’s anti-glare coating will make an appearance once again.

Which improvement do you want most from the Xperia 5 V? 406 votes Cheaper price 54 % Bigger battery 9 % Faster charging 4 % Better DSLR camera integration 8 % Better PlayStation integration 3 % A more compact design 17 % Sharper screen 3 % Other (leave a comment) 4 %

We also get a look at the front of the phone, showing noticeable bezels at the top and bottom of the handset. The top bezel hosts a selfie camera in lieu of a punch-hole cutout.

Other details parsed from the video include a 3.5mm port, a metal-looking frame, and three color options (black, white, and blue/gray).

Sony tends to launch its Xperia 5 models in September or October each year. But this early video leak suggests that the Xperia 5 V could be coming a little sooner.

