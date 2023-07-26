Don't expect to use Google Wallet on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a variety of apps and widgets that can be used with its cover display.

Google Wallet, however, requires users to open the device up.

There seems to be no functional reason for this requirement other than to keep users on Samsung Wallet.

Samsung unveiled a handful of gadgets during today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Due to the Flip 5’s larger cover screen, the display is capable of supporting more apps and widgets than in previous iterations. However, it appears Google Wallet is one app that won’t work while the device is folded.

Dubbed the “Flex Window,” the Flip 5’s cover display measures 3.4 inches, which is much larger than the previous 1.9 inches. As a result, the larger size makes it possible to use new widgets, and full apps can be enabled on it as well. However, out of the box, it’s restricted to only a handful of widgets and other features. We’ve had some hands-on time with the handset, if you’d like to learn more about it.

One app we hoped would work on the Flex Window was Google Wallet. But it looks like Samsung has decided to block the app from the cover screen like a bouncer at a club. According to 9to5Google, if you enable Google Wallet on the Flex Window through Good Lock, it will look like the app can be opened on the display. However, once you tap on the icon, the app closes and tells you to “open phone to continue.”

This isn’t a new development; previous models of the Flip also did not support Google Wallet. But what’s frustrating is that it doesn’t appear to be an issue with Google’s app as it works just fine on the Motorola Razr Plus. It also uses the same NFC technology that Samsung Wallet uses and Samsung Wallet works on the Flex Window. Rather it appears Samsung is intentionally closing off its cover display to Google Wallet.

Since there’s no functional reason for it not to work, there must be another reason Samsung made this decision. It’s possible that the tech giant is worried that Samsung Wallet users would flock to Google’s solution if it made the app compatible with the cover display.

It seems that if Galaxy Z Flip 5 users want to use Google Wallet, they’ll just have to open the phone to make it work. However, Reddit users have found a workaround for previous models, so it’s possible a workaround could be found for the Flip 5.

